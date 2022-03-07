Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Marcus Forss could return this weekend.

Hull City are back in action away at Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Tigers lost 2-0 at home to West Bromwich Albion last time out and will be eager to bounce back from their loss against Steve Bruce’s side.

Forss, 22, last played in the loss to Barnsley on 22nd February and has been out of action for the past couple of games.

Arveladze says the striker may be back in contention for the trip to the Midlands, as per BBC Radio Humberside:

“I think Marcus will come back next week and the rest will stay out.”

Another option up front for Hull

Hull swooped to sign Forss on loan from Brentford on a deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

The Finland international was given the green light to leave the Bees to get some game time under his belt between now and the summer.

He has since made six appearances for the Tigers and scored his first goal away at QPR last month.

Forss has been on the books of his parent club since 2017 and has scored 19 goals in 74 matches in all competitions for the London outfit, as well as having a loan spell away at AFC Wimbledon a couple of campaigns ago.

Hull’s loss to West Brom leaves them 20th in the Championship table and they are 13 points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to play.

A win against Birmingham would see Arveladze’s men go level on points with the Blues.