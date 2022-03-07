Bolton Wanderers striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has called on the team to go “all-in” for a late charge for the play-offs after picking up a third win in four League One games at the weekend.

Ian Evatt’s side returned to winning ways against Gillingham at the weekend.

Goals from Aaron Morley, Declan John and winter signing Bodvarsson helped Bolton Wanderers secure a 3-0 win at Priestfield, maintaining their faint hopes of breaking into the League One play-offs before the end of the season.

Now, goalscorer Bodvarsson has called on his teammates to go “all-in” for a push for the top-six.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Icelandic striker has said that while Bolton Wanderers have “nothing to lose”, the pressure will be on the teams who are up at the top of the table, and they should capitalise on said pressure.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The teams who are up there now have a lot at stake.

“When you get there and there are 10 games left, it can naturally be pressured. But I think we should look at it in a positive way because we are not there yet but we’re close. You have seen how well we can play and how far we can go. It is positive in all aspects.

“Ten games now, I think we should go all-in. We have nothing to lose, everything to gain. So let’s play this football to the end of the season and see where it takes us. Nothing is finished yet.

“You never know what might happen.”

Bodvarsson’s impact

Since arriving from Millwall in January, Bodvarsson has become a popular figure among Bolton Wanderers supporters.

It took him eight games to find the back of the net for the first time and although he has only scored twice since joining the club, his hard-working displays at the top of the pitch have quickly endeared him to fans.

Now with two goals in his last three starts, it will be hoped that the 29-year-old can maintain his strong form as Bolton Wanderers bid to make a late play-off push.

As it stands, Evatt’s outfit sit in 11th place, seven points away from the top-six with 10 games remaining.