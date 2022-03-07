Gillingham boss Neil Harris has said he will be handing loaned-in midfielder Daniel Phillips the “maximum” fine after a third red card of the season.

On Saturday afternoon, Bolton Wanderers defeated Gillingham at Priestfield 3-0.

Aaron Morley opened the scoring before Declan John and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson added two more in the second half, with the latter two goals coming after Gillingham midfielder Phillips saw red for a second bookable offence.

It marks the third time the Watford loanee has been sent off this season and now, Gills boss Harris has said he will come down hard on the player.

As quoted by Kent Online, Harris said that while Phillips is an “extremely talented” player, he has no defence for the midfielder and will be handing him the maximum fine. He said:

“He is a young man and we can see he is extremely talented.

“I really enjoy working with him but he has to earn the trust of people and that will be a big ban for him, unfortunately.

“I can’t defend Dan for (the three red cards). If it is once as a 20-year-old you can defend it and say, ‘you have to learn from that.’ The second one it is reckless, it is poor decision making, and to happen three times, albeit the second one was different to the last red card here, pulling shirts and tripping people, that was a genuine attempt to play the ball.

“However, three times, it is not a coincidence and he will be fined the maximum I can fine him, because he needs to learn.”

A lesson to learn

Not only is it the third time Phillips has been sent off this season, but it is the third time he has picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

His first red came in the 98th minute of a 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town back in August – a game in which he picked up his first booking only six minutes before. Phillips then picked up a second yellow card only four minutes after picking up his first against Ipswich Town in January and against Bolton Wanderers, the same thing happened again.

As Harris says, it’s clear to see Phillips is a highly talented player and at only 21, he still has plenty of time to amend his pitfalls, but it won’t have done his chances of a regular starting spot under Harris much favour.