Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has said the club “need to sort” Luke Molyneux’s contract situation after he helped them secure another win at the weekend.

The former Sunderland youngster was instrumental once again on Saturday afternoon, scoring the equaliser for Hartlepool United before David Ferguson netted the winner in a 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town.

It was a game that once again displayed Molyneux’s importance to the Pools, putting in an instrumental display before making way for defender Jake Hull in the latter stages.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Molyneux’s long-term future though.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and Hartlepool United boss Lee has now moved to express the importance of securing a fresh agreement.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee said the club “need to sort” a deal.

“Talks have been happening for two weeks or more,” he said.

“We want to get lads tied down as quickly as we can so we have a plan going forward and Mols is one of them ones we need to do because scoring goals like that people are going to be looking, so we need to sort that out.”

A key role to play

With 12 games remaining of the League Two season, Hartlepool United won’t have completely ruled out their chances of breaking into the play-offs just yet.

They remain outsiders and a top-seven finish would be a huge achievement, but on their current form, there is time yet for them to make up the eight-point deficit before the end of the season.

Molyneux will have an important part to play over the remainder of the campaign as he looks to add to his goal contribution tally of 12 (nine goals, three assists) in the final months of the season.