Neil Warnock believes that one of Sheffield United or Middlesbrough will earn promotion via the Championship play-offs this season, with the two sides going head-to-head on Tuesday evening.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder returns to Bramall Lane tomorrow night, to go up against Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United in a huge game in the race for 6th.

Boro currently occupy that spot after their win over Luton Town at the weekend with the Blades a point and a place behind in 7th.

And Warnock is a former manager of both. He earned promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United way back in 2006 but failed to achieve the same feat with Middlesbrough, having been relieved of his duties earlier this season.

Speaking to The Star ahead of tomorrow’s game at Bramall Lane, Warnock offered his verdict on the two sides and their promotion credentials:

“I’ve just got this feeling. That it’s going to be one of these two. There’s reasons for that. I think they’re both set up for it.

“They’ve both got the teams to do it and, if they qualify, then they’re going to be going in there with momentum. And that, the momentum side of things, is so important because it breeds confidence.

“If there’s a winner here, they’ll take so much of that away with them.”

Six-pointer…

With only 12 games of the season remaining and the race for the play-offs really heating up, tomorrow’s game at Bramall Lane has become a huge one for either side.

As Warnock points out, whoever might win tomorrow’s game will take huge confidence into the final games of the campaign, and there’s reason to believe that these two sides could yet meet in the play-offs.

Both are finding form at the right time. Both look good going into tomorrow and it’s difficult to pick a winner. With sides above them in Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and QPR all looking inconsistent of late too, the table seems to be shaping up in favour of the likes of Boro and Sheffield United.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.