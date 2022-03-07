West Brom claimed their first win under Steve Bruce over the weekend, beating Hull City 2-0 in the Championship.

It was a much-needed win for Bruce who went without a win in his fist five games at the helm. He took over from Valerien Ismael whose tenure turned sour and since, the Baggies have fallen even further down the table.

A run of seven games without a win saw them slumped in the bottom half of the Championship table. Promotion still seems out of the question despite Saturday’s win but for Bruce, it’s a start, and he could yet prove to be a successful appointment for the club.

Bruce though is one of a number of managers to have taken over at the club in recent years.

The Baggies have become synonymous with managerial changes in recent years, but how much can you remember about some of the club’s previous managers’ tenures?

Try your hand at our latest West Brom quiz – which previous West Brom manager signed these eight players for the club?