Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies has shared some insight into Wayne Rooney’s man management skills.

Davies, 36, has become a cult hero among Derby County supporters. During what are the club’s darkest days, Davies has prevailed as a leading Championship defender, with his performances having played a huge part in handing Derby a chance of Championship survival this season.

He’s played in all 36 of the Rams’ league fixtures so far this season, scoring four goals. And speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast recently, Davies gave some insight into what it’s like to play under Wayne Rooney.

The Manchester United and England legend has earned plaudits for the job he’s done at Derby County this season, and also for the loyalty he’s shown to the club.

Davies said of his role within the side and of how Rooney communicates with his players:

“I almost feel like a coach within it. I thrive of it because I’ve always, wherever I’ve been…I’ve always had strong relationships with the young lads, trying to give them little bits of advice that I can.

“With the manager being who he is, you’ve got the older statesmen, so the over 30s that are closer to the manager’s age…I’ll sit down and have a coffee with the manager and have a conversation on a level with him rather than it being gaffer/player.

“And then we’ve got a couple of 27, 28 year olds, and then we’ve got U21s. The way the structure in our changing room works is it feeds down the chain – the senior group will have conversations with the manager, or he’ll give us little bits of information that he wants to get across to the players.

“But without it being him having a go at a young lad, he’ll maybe give us a little word in the ear and say: ‘Is he alright?’, ‘Is everything alright with him’?, or ‘Get into him in training, see what he does to react, is he ready to play?’.”

Rooney’s youngsters…

Due to their financial situation, Derby have been forced to promote a host of their own academy players into the first-team this season.

Names like Festy Ebosele, Eiran Cashin, Luke Plange and Liam Thompson have all prevailed this season, helping the club out greatly in its time of need.

But that youthfulness within the side have been complimented and managed by the more experienced likes of Davies, and Phil Jagielka during the first half of the season, Tom Lawrence who’s stepped up to the plate this season and Rooney himself.

Derby County have a lot of positives to talk about on the pitch, despite their drama off it. Davies is a huge player for the Rams and his performances will be key in the final few games of the season.