Birmingham City claimed a 2-1 win away at Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

Blues claimed their first win in three and their first away win in the league since October after goals from Tahith Chong and Nico Gordon in the first half sealed the win.

Alex Scott scored one for the Robins after the break but Birmingham City held on, leapfrogging their opponents in the table into 18th.

One man who impressed on Saturday was Chong. The Manchester United youngster made his first start of 2022 after returning from a long injury lay off with a substitute appearance in the previous game v Huddersfield Town.

And after just two minutes of Saturday’s game, Chong scored. He managed two shots in the game and completed three of five attempted dribbles (as per WhoScored).

Elsewhere, Chong made 28 successful passes with three of those being key passes, finishing the game with a 86% pass success rate.

And impressively, Chong chipped in with three tackles (out of three attempted) and completed one clearance too.

A welcome return…

Chong has been a huge miss for Birmingham City for the past few months. His return to the side yesterday showed just how important he is to the team and with the likes of Scott Hogan working his way back to full fitness, Blues could have a strong end to the campaign.

Relegation seems like a far-fetched possibility now with 16 points separating Blues and Derby County in 22nd. For Bowyer then, the best he could hope for is a strong end to this campaign which leads into the next.

Next up for Birmingham City is a home game v Hull City this weekend.