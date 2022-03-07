Middlesbrough claimed an important 2-1 win over Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Middlesbrough enjoyed a good week last week, beating Spurs in the FA Cup and moving up into the Championship’s top-six after a home win v Luton Town.

The Hatters went into the game in 6th but would fall back out of the play-off places by the end of the day, thanks to Boro goals either side of half-time from Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore.

It’s a return to winning ways for Boro who’d lost their previous league outings away at Barnsley and the three points for Chris Wilder’s side moves them up into 6th, and now only seven points outside the top two.

There were some standout performances for Boro on Saturday and once again, Isaiah Jones impressed.

The 22-year-old hasn’t missed a game since October now. On Saturday he operated in his usual right wing-back spot and recorded three successful dribbles out of four, and two out of two tackles (as per WhoScored).

Jones also managed 39 successful passes in the game and ended with a pass success rate of 87%.

On a day where he didn’t create as many chances as he has in previous games, Jones showed another side of his game that is being a team player, taking the ball forward and keeping play moving on whilst doing his defensive duties confidently.

Wilder certainly has a player on his hands in Jones and the Boro boss could yet have a battle on his hands to keep him at the club beyond this season.