MK Dons claimed a huge win over Rotherham United in League One on Saturday.

MK Dons travelled up north to face league leader Rotherham United over the weekend. MK Dons went into the game in fine form having come into top two contention under Liam Manning, but faced a Millers side who’ve blown away the competition so far this season.

And it looked like Saturday’s game was heading the way of the home side after Daniel Harvie was shown a straight red card after 24 minutes of the game, and Dan Barlaser scored the subsequent penalty.

But goals from Harry Darling and Mo Eisa in the second half secured a stunning comeback win, handing Paul Warne’s side their first defeat in 10 league games and bringing the Dons up to within seven points of the leaders.

There we some standout performances that day, though arguably the most complete performance was Darling’s.

The centre-back remained at the club despite January interest from Swansea City, with his goal v Rotherham being his fourth from defence so far this season.

To add to that, Darling won all of his aerial duels (2) and tackles (1), making one clearance and two interceptions in the game too (as per WhoScored).

Playing in a Dons side that like to pass the ball around, Darling made an impressive 33 successful passes on Saturday and ended he game with a pass success rate of 79%.

All in all it was a competent and commanding performance from the 22-year-old and from his side, who showed great ability to come from behind and beat the league’s best.

Up next for Dons is a home game v Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.