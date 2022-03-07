Nottingham Forest host Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup this evening.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest welcome Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town to the City Ground to fight for a chance to host Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final.

Both sides have knocked out Premier League oppositions in their FA Cup runs so far. Forest enjoyed wins against Arsenal and Leicester City at home whilst Huddersfield grabbed a late win at Burnley in the third round.

Despite enjoying a successful FA Cup run so far, both sides’ main focus will be in the Championship as both have a chance for promotion – Forest sit three points outside the play-offs and are unbeaten in their last five games, whilst Huddersfield sit in 2nd place and are unbeaten since November.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff member make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“This one has all the attributes to be an enthralling fixture in the FA Cup, a chance to face Liverpool at home is at stake for both sides who have been in brilliant form of late.

“Huddersfield have the advantage in league position but Forest have shown they can beat anyone at the City Ground in the FA Cup. Young players like Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and James Garner have been shining in the competition so far and will have a big part to play in this one.

“I think at home Forest could just edge this one but it will be close and a great advert for the Championship.”

Score prediction: 1-0

Finlay Openshaw

“Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their impressive cup run by beating Huddersfield who also have beaten a Premier League opposition in their run.

“Forest have home advantage which has proved important in the previous rounds including an impressive win over Arsenal whereas for Huddersfield they are the form team in the country, but I think their excellent unbeaten run will come to an end.”

Score prediction: 1-0

Andy McCormac



“It’s all set up to be an intriguing FA Cup clash here. Forest are in good form and have already dumped cup holders Leicester City out of the competition by the banks of the Trent this season. They look the best they have in years under Cooper and have a chance in this one.

“Huddersfield haven’t lost since November, and this becomes a cup clash between two big time form sides from the Championship’s apex. The Terriers have also knocked higher league opposition out, showing the quality they possess under Corberan. This quality may just be a little too much for Forest in this one.”



Score prediction: 1-2

