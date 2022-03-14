MK Dons have gone from play-off hopefuls to being nine points clear in the top six with 10 games remaining.

The league position and rapport between players has brought the fans closer to the club again for the first time in seven years.

The likes of Scott Twine, Matt O’Riley and Harry Darling have been three of the main recipients of praise for bringing the Dons into this league position, however a few players have gone under the radar as key members of Liam Manning’s project this season.

Young wing-back Tennai Watson has been an unsung hero for MK Dons this season.

A closer look…

The 25-year-old joined the Dons at the start of the season on a free transfer from Reading. He was back-up to Luton Town loanee Peter Kioso, until the Congolese was recalled by the Hatters.

It is fair to say that the former AFC Wimbledon man has been very impressive, keeping his place at right-back despite the arrival of highly rated Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler Hayden.

Featuring in all of his sides’ last 13 matches, Watson has prove a worthy replacement for Kioso. Despite the popularity of the former, Watson has proved that he is an excellent dribbler of the ball who doesn’t just posses defensive abilities but also has a brilliant attacking mind an excellent work rates.

He has been working incredibly well down the right hand side with Troy Parrott. The pair have a brilliant understanding of how one another play and work well together to create chances.

Watson has solidified his place in the starting line-up at MK Dons now, starting 11 of the club’s last 12. Despite only having two goals and two assists throughout the whole season, he has massively improved in his game since his league debut against Sunderland back in August.

If MK Dons are to be promoted at the end of the season, a large amount of the praise will be landing on the likes of Twine and Darling. But Watson deserves a very honourable mention for his contributions to the Dons’ race for promotion to the Championship.