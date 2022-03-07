Huddersfield Town are having a fantastic season so far, sitting 2nd in the Championship and one win away from the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Terriers are on some run of form at the moment, unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions – their last defeat was on the 27th November 2020 at home to Middlesbrough.

Huddersfield Town started the season with the hopes of avoiding relegation but are now looking at a potential promotion to the Premier League and an FA Cup quarter-final.

Huddersfield Town team news

Jamal Blackman has been the ‘keeper of choice in FA Cup ties this season, and Carlos Corberan seems to be planning to name Blackman.

Corberan is waiting to see if Levi Colwill, Josh Koroma, Lewis O’Brien and Tino Anjorin will pass fitness tests. Anjorin made his debut recently, after five months out injured but it is unknown whether he will have the fitness levels for tonight’s game.

Predicted XI

Blackman (GK)

Turton

Pearson

Lees

Toffolo

Sinani

Russell

Anjorin

Thomas

Ward

Holmes

Concentrating on Nottingham Forest…

Despite the potential meeting with Liverpool in the next round, then a potential trip to Wembley, Huddersfield’s attention will be firmly on tonight’s game.

It promises to be a hard-fought encounter between two good sides, and picking a winner at this point is difficult. Home advantage will play into Forest’s favour but the Terriers seem to thrive when up against the odds.

Tonight’s game is available to watch live on ITV.