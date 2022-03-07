Nottingham Forest secured a well-earned point Friday night against Sheffield United, but their focus now turns to the FA Cup.

They have had an impressive run so far this season in the FA Cup, beating Arsenal and Leicester City so far in the competition.

A win for Steve Cooper’s team tonight will see them up against Liverpool in the quarter-final.

With such little time between Friday’s game and tonight’s game, there may be some squad rotation in the Nottingham Forest squad.

Nottingham Forest team news

Defender Max Lowe is available after being ineligible for the trip to Sheffield United.

Lewis Grabban and Loic Mbe Soh are both still out injured. Grabban won’t return to action until after the international break. Mbe Soh is a long term injury concern for Nottingham Forest.

Brice Samba is back available after serving a three-match suspension, but Ethan Horvath has impressed in goal as his replacement.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Lowe

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Davis

Going to Wembley?

Nottingham Forest will be dreaming of playing under the famous Wembley arch soon. They are only two games away from the Semi-Finals which take place at Wembley.

The trip down to London is far from confirmed, but the Nottingham Forest fans will have their fingers crossed tonight, but thy face an in-form Huddersfield Town side who look as though they can beat anyone at the moment.

It promises to be an entertaining one, and it’s available to watch live on ITV tonight.