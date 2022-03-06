Cardiff City rounded off a perfect week with a 2-1 win away at QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s side went 1-0 up in the first-half thanks to Andre Gray’s strike, but a second-half rally saw Cardiff City secure all three points.

Isaak Davies levelled the scores after 70 minutes before Rubin Colwill put Steve Morison’s side 2-1 up only four minutes later, ensuring that all three points went back to South Wales.

But who were the standout players for the Bluebirds? We take a look at three who impressed here…

Ryan Wintle – WhoScored rating 6.6

Since returning from his loan with Blackpool, Wintle has been one of Cardiff City’s most impressive performances, and he put in another strong display on Saturday afternoon.

His positional awareness and composure on the ball have made him a key player in the middle of the park and his abilities were on show again against QPR.

Aden Flint – WhoScored rating 6.9

Winning 100% of his aerial duels and making 10 clearances, Flint was solid at the back for Cardiff City. His clearance total was a massive six better than the next closest player.

Both Flint and fellow centre-back Mark McGuinness were in strong form as the Bluebirds picked up all three points.

Isaak Davies – WhoScored rating 7.4

Although he was only on the pitch for 34 minutes, Davies’ impact was certainly felt.

The young attacker scored the equaliser, finding the back of the net with his only shot, dribbling past his opponent with his only dribble and dispossessing his opponent with his only tackle – an efficient performance to round off a great week for Davies.