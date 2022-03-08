Leyton Orient’s collapse down the League Two table under Kenny Jackett’s management has been one of this season’s biggest shocks.

In doing so, a number of Leyton Orient players have earned high amounts of criticism, with many players finding themselves dropped.

A number of players have picked up long-term injuries throughout the course of the season, with Tom James, Craig Clay and Dan Happe set to miss the rest of the campaign.

One player that did not struggle for consistent performances however is Alex Mitchell. The 20-year-old Millwall loanee has failed to look out of place in his first season of EFL football he has made 21 league appearances, helping keep five clean sheets.

A closer look…

Mitchell has been solid at the back during his time with the club, having won six aerial duels on his debut against Newport County in September. He has mainly been deployed as a no-nonsense centre back.

The former Yeovil loanee is strong on the ball too. His pass success rate of 62% ranks joint-second (with Omar Beckles) for defenders with more than 10 appearances. Not the most expansive on the ball, having never made more than two dribbles in a game, Mitchell has rarely been called upon going forward and therefore most of his passes have come from his own half (WhoScored).

Jackett’s back three of Mitchell, Omar Beckles and Shadrach Ogie looked set to play a pivotal role in Leyton Orient’s push for a top-six finish, however as the situation evolves it seems as though when fit they will have to secure survival for the O’s.

Mitchell is currently injured following an operation in early February, but is expected to return to action before the end of the season.