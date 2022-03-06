Preston North End maintained their hopes of a late push for the play-offs with a late win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

It looked as though the two sides were set to take a point each from the game as stoppage time approached.

Goals from Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe and Preston North End loan star Cameron Archer meant the score was tied at 1-1 before Danish star Emil Riis fired home a late winner for Ryan Lowe’s men in the 89th minute.

But who stood out on a successful day at the office for Preston North End? We take a look at three who impressed here…

Bambo Diaby – WhoScored rating 7.5

In his first full game for Preston North End, Diaby will have made himself a popular figure among supporters.

His pass success percentage of 89% was the best of Lowe’s men. Diaby was as strong defensively as he was on the ball too, winning four out of five aerial duels and completing 100% of his tackles – his post-win celebrations in the stands will have endeared him to supporters too.

Daniel Iversen – WhoScored rating 6.5

The Dane made one of his best saves of the season so far to deny Nat Phillips’ header from nestling in the back of the net in the latter stages, displaying just how important he has been for the club since arriving on loan.

Overall, he made two saves and made two successful claims throughout the game.

Daniel Johnson – WhoScored rating 6.9

Jamaican international Johnson put in an industrious display in the middle of the park, working hard to get up and down the pitch as well as providing the assist for Archer’s opener.

His assist takes him to 11 goal contributions for the season (six goals, five assists).