Ipswich Town maintained their strong form with a 2-0 away win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson helped Kieran McKenna’s side secure all three points at Highbury Stadium.

The win sees Ipswich Town move within five points as they continue to push for the play-offs.

But who stood out in the win on Saturday afternoon? We take a look at three Ipswich Town men who stood out…

Sam Morsy – WhoScored rating 8.1

The former Wigan Athletic and Chesterfield man played a starring role in the middle of the park, guarding the defence as the Tractor Boys kept another clean sheet.

Morsy played an important role both going forward and defensively, netting the opening goal as well as completing six out of six tackles – three more than anyone else.

Luke Woofenden – WhoScored rating 6.9

It was a strong defensive display by Ipswich Town and, arguably, Woolfenden was the standout.

The central defender made some important blocks and tackles but also completed 82% of his passes (54/66). He pips fellow defenders Janoi Donacien and George Edmundson to a spot on our list from Saturday’s win.

Bersant Celina – WhoScored rating 7.5

Attacking midfielder Celina provided his fifth assist of the season for Jackson to double Ipswich Town’s lead, rounding off a successful day at the office for the Kosovan international.

After a relatively slow start to the game, Celina grew into the match as it went on and completed an impressive 88% of his passes – a total bettered only by Tyreeq Bakinson (91%).