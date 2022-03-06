Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has refused to expand on Jed Steer’s injury, though admitted it is “not a good” one.

Steer, 29, arrived at Luton Town in the latter stages of the January transfer window to bolster Jones’ options in-between the sticks after the departure of Simon Sluga.

However, just 14 minutes into his fifth appearance for the club, the Aston Villa loanee was stretchered off and replaced by Harry Isted as the Hatters took on European champions Chelsea in the FA Cup.

There was speculation regarding the possible severity of Steer’s injury during the broadcast of the game, and Luton Town boss Jones has now provided an update.

As quoted by Luton Today, Jones refused to go into detail but admitted it is “not a good injury” that Steer has suffered.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s not a good injury.

“We won’t divulge too much as it’s confidential and it’s Villa’s player, so they will come out and say, but it’s not a good injury.”

Luton Town’s goalkeeping options

The Hatters were forced to recruit West Brom man Alex Palmer on an emergency loan deal ahead of Saturday’s clash with Middlesbrough as James Shea has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Isted hasn’t played enough first-team games to qualify as a senior ‘keeper either, opening the door for an emergency player to come in.

It will be hoped that Shea can shake off his injury to return to action for Luton Town sooner rather than later, but Jones and co won’t want to take any unnecessary risks as they look to keep their squad healthy for the final weeks and months of the Championship season.