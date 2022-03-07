Derby County continued their relegation fight yesterday with a solid 2-0 victory against fellow strugglers Barnsley at Pride Park.

That win saw the Rams keep pace with Reading who sit one place above them in 21st and five points away. It is the Royals who Wayne Rooney’s men will have in their sights.

It was a 2-0 victory that owed a lot to the skill and impact of Ravel Morrison. His two goals were what mattered in the end and he also managed to hit the woodwork to boot.

Whilst former Manchester United and Sheffield United star Morrison might have grabbed the headlines, other players also shone against the Tykes. None more so than young Derby defender Eiran Cashin.

The stats point the way…

Cashin is only 20 years old and is a product of the highly-regarded youth set-up at the club.

He has worked his way up through the ranks at Pride Park and necessity has forced the Rams to push him into the first team.

Prior to his full debut against Peterborough United in late February, the young centre-back had made 13 appearances (one goal/one assist) for Derby’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition.

Yesterday he played at the heart of the Rams defence, lining up alongside veteran Curtis Davies. As per WhoScored, youngster Cashin had a solid game.

He was accurate (82%) and assured (65 touches) on the ball and completed 41 of his 50 pass attempts. However, it was the defensive side of the game that caught the eye more.

He won a game-tying eight headers and made a game-leading six clearances as he helped stem Barnsley attacks and maintain a Rams clean sheet.

This was an effort that was aided by three completed tackles and also two interceptions that helped break up the Tykes attempts to get back into the game.