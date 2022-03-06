Derby County playmaker Ravel Morrison has moved to thank fans for their continued support after Saturday’s impressive win over Barnsley.

Both Derby County and Barnsley headed into Saturday’s clash in need of three points, but it was the Rams who ensured the Tykes returned to Oakwell with nothing to show for their efforts.

Former Manchester United starlet Morrison’s brace secured the win for Wayne Rooney’s men, putting in an impressive display in attacking midfield and scoring a beautifully worked goal to open the scoring 22 minutes in.

Now, following the game, Morrison has moved to thank supporters for their continued backing.

Speaking on Twitter, the Derby County man labelled the victory as “massive”.

massive 3 points,

Believe & achieve

Fans Thank you for the unbelievable support week in week out @dcfcofficial pic.twitter.com/T8xuLXHjSk — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) March 5, 2022

An inspirational display

Saturday saw Morrison put in his best display in a Derby County shirt, scoring his first Championship goals for the club in a six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

The attacking midfielder showed exactly what he’s capable of in the win, so Rooney will be hoping that he can put in more displays like that in midfield as the Rams look to pull off an unlikely escape in the final months of the season.

Getting instrumental players like Morrison on their best form regularly will be crucial to Derby County, and seeing how well he linked up with the likes of Tom Lawrence and Luke Plange displayed that they have enough to cause havoc for Championship defences.

Up next for Derby County is a tough test against Bournemouth, where a win could move them within two points of 21st placed Reading.