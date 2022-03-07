Oxford United are on a good run of form and that continued yesterday with a 4-1 victory at the Kassam Stadium over Burton Albion.

It was a win that consolidated the U’s position in the play-off places in League One. Karl Robinson’s men sit 4th in the table on 65 points and are five points above 7th-placed Sunderland.

All the goals and most of the highlights were condensed into an action-packed first half. The game’s final score of 4-1 was already in the bag in the opening 45 minutes.

By the break, it was 4-1 with Oxford United’s goals scored by Sam Baldock (7′, 40′), Gavin Whyte (35′) and Matty Taylor (45′), with Adlene Guedioura replying for the Brewers.

Oxford boss Robinson was confident enough to bring off striker Baldock early in the second half with the job seemingly done.

The stats tell their own tale…

Sam Baldock’s performance yesterday against Burton Albion was enough to win him WhoScored’s Man of the Match award.

This award was more startling considering that the veteran frontman was only on the pitch for the game’s opening 51 minutes.

In that time, he not only scored a brace of goals – his first for Oxford United since he was snapped up as a free agent following his release by Derby County.

As per WhoScored, his game against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers was more than just the headline figure of two goals.

He was highly accurate (94%) with his passing and completed 15 of 16 pass attempts he made. Two of these completed passes were also classed as key passes, passes setting up chances for teammates.

He also fashioned himself four shooting opportunities, two of which were on target and what he scored from. He also weighed in with one tackle in a solid all-around display.

Baldock is only on a short-term deal at Oxford, signing just until the end of the current campaign. In his six games for the U’s, he now has two goals and an assist.