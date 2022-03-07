Charlton Athletic are struggling at the moment in League One and faced a difficult game on Saturday against Sunderland.

It was a gritty game and one where the Addicks had their backs to the wall but battled to a 0-0 draw.

Sunderland bossed possession (63%) and created more chances (17) but Johnnie Jackson’s men showed resolve in battling for a well-earned share of the points.

It was a result that leaves Charlton in 16th place in the League One table and it arrested a run of five consecutive defeats.

Whilst all Charlton players played their part in a backs-to-the-wall performance, one player stood out as particularly impressive – Diallang Jaiyesimi.

The stats don’t lie…

Playing on the right side of a five-man midfield unit, Jaiyesimi was prime evidence of the solidity and cohesion that the Addicks played with.

Whilst his passing was weak (37% accuracy – as per WhoScored) with just seven accurate passes from 19 attempts, the defensive side of his game was much more impressive.

He won a joint game-leading six tackles as well as six clearances that helped stem Sunderland attacks. He also weighed in with two defensive headers and one interception in a display that typified Charlton’s resolve.

The 23-year-old Jaiyesimi is having a good season so far, having made 27 League One appearances for the Addicks this campaign. These appearances have brought him two goals and two assists.

This season is an improvement on his first half-season at The Valley after his February 2021 move from Swindon Town.

He is beginning to show glimpses of the potential that saw Norwich City snap him up as a 17-year-old in January 2016 from non-league side Dulwich Hamlet.