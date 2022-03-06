Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said Deyo Zeefuik “can’t put his foot on the ground” after picking up an injury in the loss to Fulham.

Fulham picked up their third consecutive win and their ninth in 11 Championship games on Saturday afternoon, defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the Championship’s early kick-off.

First-half goals from Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson ensured Mowbray’s men returned to Lancashire with nothing.

The defeat comes as a dent to Rovers’ bid to earn a play-off finish, and a first-half injury to Dutchman Zeefuik is another unwelcome blow.

Zeefuik was forced off after 17 minutes through injury, with academy graduate Joe Rankin-Costello coming on to take his place for the remainder of the game. Now, a worrying update has emerged on the Hertha Berlin loanee’s injury.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray revealed Zeefuik “can’t put his foot on the ground”, saying:

“Deyo is struggling, he’s on crutches, we’re trying to get a boot on him, he’s struggling quite badly.

“He can’t put his foot on the ground.”

Growing worries

Zeefuik’s injury comes after fellow right-sided defender Ryan Nyambe was forced off through injury last time out, so that means Mowbray is now down on two players at right wing-back.

Thankfully, Rankin-Costello will be in place to take the spot in their absence, while U23s ace James Brown may also be in contention for a first-team role as options on the right dwindle towards the business end of the season.

Next up for Blackburn Rovers is an important clash with in-form Millwall on Tuesday night, so it will be hoped that they can make a return to winning ways and halt the Lions’ momentum with a victory.