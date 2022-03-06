Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed Callum O’Hare missed Saturday’s loss to Swansea City through a leg injury.

For the first time this season, O’Hare was absent from Coventry City’s matchday squad as they faced Swansea City on Saturday.

The former Aston Villa youngster has played a part in every Championship game so far this season, but he watched on from the sidelines at the weekend as Swansea City defeated the Sky Blues 3-1. Michael Obafemi scored twice and provided an assist as Robins’ men picked up their first loss in three games.

Now, Sky Blues boss Robins has shed light on the reason behind O’Hare’s absence.

As quoted by Coventry Live, the Coventry City manager confirmed that the playmaker was left out due to a leg injury. It is hoped that the 23-year-old will be fit to return against Luton Town in the upcoming midweek fixtures.

Here’s what Robins had to say:

“Callum has an injury to his leg because he has been kicked from pillar to post this year, and it’s been once too many.

“So he missed out. He was starting to come back but he got hit in the same spot in training which obviously put paid to him, but he wasn’t moving quite right so it won’t do him any harm to have a breather because he’s been ever-present and played nearly every minute of every game.

“As long as he can recover quickly, he’ll potentially be OK for Tuesday.”

A key role to play…

O’Hare has played a key role for Coventry City since first joining the club in August 2019, eventually joining permanently the following summer.

Operating either as an attacking midfielder or on the right-hand side, O’Hare has chipped in with one goal and four assists across all competitions this season. His contributions have taken him to eight goals and 19 assists in 123 games for the club since joining.

It will be hoped that he is deemed fit to return against Luton Town next week. The game sees two outsiders for a top-six finish battle it out =, and the result could be an indication of how the final stages of the season will pan out for the two sides.