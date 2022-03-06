Swansea City boss Russell Martin has moved to heap praise on striker Michael Obafemi following his impressive performance in Saturday’s win over Coventry City.

After a challenging start to life in South Wales, former Southampton striker Obafemi has been in strong form in recent weeks.

The Irishman added his fourth and fifth goals of the season as Swansea City secured a 3-1 win over Coventry City. Obafemi also chipped in with an assist for Jamie Paterson’s opener, seeing him have a key role to play in all of the Swans’ goals.

Following the game, Obafemi drew high praise from Head Coach Martin.

As quoted by Wales Online, the former MK Dons boss said that there is “no doubt” that Obafemi’s place “scares” opposition defenders. He went on to state that he hopes Obafemi can play a key role in the club’s bid to end the season as strongly as possible.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Real pace is something we’ve missed and we’ve lacked for a large part of the season.

“It’s something that scares opposition defenders. There’s no doubt about it. Pace is the worst thing to play against. I would say that being a slow centre-half. But I don’t think anyone enjoys playing against that even when you’re quick. He’s definitely given us another dimension.

“I just want us to finish really strongly this season.

“It’s about growing and trying to keep improving and hopefully he’ll be part of that.”

Looking ahead…

Obafemi has now netted four goals in his last six Championship games, so he will be determined to maintain this momentum over the coming weeks and months as Martin and co look to end the season as strongly as possible.

Next up for Swansea City is a tough test though, with Fulham making the trip to South Wales. Having won three of their last four league games, confidence will be high among Martin’s squad, but Fulham’s form has made them the team to beat as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

The two sides face off on Tuesday night, with the game kicking off at 19:45.