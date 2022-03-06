Swansea City won 3-1 at home against Coventry City in the Championship yesterday, marking back-to-back wins for Russell Martin’s side.

Swansea City were definitely going through a difficult patch last month. But three wins in four has given the Swans some much-needed points and confidence, with yesterday’s win leaving them in 16th place of the table and on 44 points for the campaign.

Jamie Paterson opened the scoring yesterday, with Michael Obafemi adding the second before half-time and the third after the break.

The Irishman, like his side, has endured a mixed season so far. But in recent weeks he’s scored some important goals and yesterday’s brace takes his season tally to five in 19 Championship outings.

At only 21 years old too, Obafemi is starting to fulfil his potential under Martin.

The stats say everything…

Obafemi was sensational yesterday. Although he didn’t see all that much of the ball, he was clinical in possession and in front of goal.

He only registered two shots on goal yesterday but both of them went in. Obafemi also only managed five passes throughout the game but all of those were successful passes, and two of them were key passes (as per WhoScored).

Obafemi was also on hand to provide the assist for Paterson’s goal, on a day where everything the Irishman touched seemed to turn to gold.

The striker is starting to really fit into Martin’s way of playing at Swansea City. After his summer move from Southampton, many questioned his temperament and whether or not he’d be a good fit for the Swans, but he’s quickly becoming part of a deadly attack under Martin.

Obafemi alongside the likes of Paterson ad Joel Piroe make for a deadly attacking trip, and fans will be hoping that they can continue their form against league leaders Fulham next time out.