West Brom claimed their first win over the Steve Bruce era yesterday, winning 2-0 away at Hull City in the Championship.

It was a much-needed win for West Brom who put in a competent performance at the MKM Stadium.

The Baggies ended a run of seven games without a win yesterday, with the three points relieving some early pressure that was mounting on Bruce who went winless in his first five games at the helm.

It was a Karlan Grant brace that won the game yesterday. He scored either side of half-time to take his goals tally to 12 in the Championship this season, and his stats made for some positive reading yesterday.

Grant everywhere…

Grant like many of his teammates this season has had his critics. Despite being the Baggies’ leading scorer throughout, he’s often been criticised for games where he’s gone missing.

But yesterday, Grant was everywhere. Throughout the game he managed an impressive five shots on goal with two of them ultimately going in – four of his five shots hit the target (as per WhoScored).

Elsewhere, Grant recorded 24 successful passes in the game and one successful dribble, with one clearance to add on top of what was a sterling performance from the Englishman.

Impressively, Grant won five aerial duels throughout the game.

For Bruce and West Brom, this win could really set them on a positive run of form and Bruce will be praying that Grant can keep on scoring goals for a side that have lacked a cutting edge all season.

He’s certainly a proven Championship player and on his day, he can be unplayable. But his day hasn’t come as often as West Brom fans would’ve hoped this season.

Up next for the Baggies is a home game v high-flyers Huddersfield Town next week.