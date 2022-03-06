QPR lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship yesterday, in another disappointing defeat for the R’s.

QPR have now won just one of their last seven in the Championship. Mark Warburton has seen his side drop out of top two contention and down into 5th after this poor run of form, which comes immediately after the January transfer window.

Last season, the R’s made some top January signing which helped transform their season. Fans would’ve been hoping for the same this time round but instead, this year’s January signings seem to have worsened the side.

All of David Marshall, Dion Sanderson and Jeff Hendrick joined last month – the latter two on loan. Marshall has impressed in most of his performances and Sanderson too, though it’s the signing of Hendrick that a lot of QPR fans are questioning.

The Irishman has now featured six times in the Championship for QPR, who’ve won just one of those six games that he’s featured in.

He’s started he last four ahead of he likes of Stefan Johansen and Luke Amos and yesterday, Hendrick’s performance was met with criticism on Twitter.

He started in the middle alongside Sam Field but failed to string many passes together, failed to move the ball forwards and failed to make an impression on the side.

Upsetting the apple cart?

QPR had a lot of momentum before January but that momentum has since dwindled. Perhaps the arrival of some big names like Hendrick have ‘upset the apple cart’ as some have suggested online, and given QPR’s form there’s reason to believe that that might be the case.

The R’s still have plenty of time to secure a spot in the top-six and challenge for promotion. Right now though, Warburton’s side are showing relegation form and not the form of a side challenging for a place in the Premier League.

See what these QPR fans had to say online about Hendrick’s performance yesterday:

Why is Hendrick playing over Dozzel? The kid was just starting to come on, and Jeff has done didly squat since joining #QPR — FootballTalkAM (@FootballTalkAM) March 5, 2022

I said it weeks ago, Chair rubbish Hendrick backwards and not bringing in another striker have cost us. Try Amos or Dozzell as we are so slowwwww #QPR — DC (@DazzaCumber) March 5, 2022

All the subs were appalling – we’re chasing the game & he takes Willock off? Why? And what had Hendrick done? And how is Dozzell supposed to make a difference in 5 minutes. Warburton is angry – bet it’s not as angry as me!!! #QPR — Sandy Young ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ (@Sandyhoops) March 5, 2022

#QPR does anyone else think Barbet ain’t all that. And what does Hendrick bring to the table? — Ray Martin (@QPRW7) March 5, 2022