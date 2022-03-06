Stoke City suffered yet another loss in the Championship yesterday, losing 1-0 at home to Blackpool.

Michael O’Neill’s side are now winless in six games in all competitions, having lost the previous four of those.

After starting the season brightly and looking good to challenge for promotion the Potters have since dropped right down the table, sitting in 15th after yesterday’s defeat.

Time for a change?

O’Neill has overseen well over 100 games in charge of Stoke City now. He took over in November 2019 and has taken the club forward since, bringing in a new batch of younger players whilst shedding weight off of the wage bill.

He’s also taken Stoke City from a club that played a more physical style of football to one that plays more attractive, passing football.

But O’Neill and Stoke City seem to be at a bit of impasse now and perhaps it’s time for a change if Stoke are to truly challenge for promotion – or at least many Stoke City fans believe so.

And one manager on the lips of Stoke City fans is former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. The German won the Championship title twice with the Canaries and landed a job with Russian outfit Krasnodar soon after his exit from Carrow Road, though he’s now on the market once again.

So would Farke and Stoke be a good fit?

There’s nothing to suggest it wouldn’t be. Stoke and Norwich are two very similar clubs in terms of their goals, the football that fans want to see, the budgets available maybe, and may more factors.

After yesterday’s defeat plenty of Stoke fans took to Twitter to call for Farke to arrive at the bet365 Stadium, and here’s what some of them said:

IF!!! And this is a BIG IF… we do let MON go then Daniel Farke would be the only person to replace him.. #Stoke — Andy Steele (@ABailes2014) March 5, 2022

Get rid of Michael O'Neill, hes done all he can do! Time for change and stop being a joke of a club! Announce #Farke, he will do a job! Have some ambition! @stokecity — D Ale🇺🇦 (@Dale_17_) March 5, 2022