West Brom manager Steve Bruce has hailed Jake Livermore following his side’s win against Hull City yesterday.

Bruce claimed his first win as West Brom manager against a former club of his yesterday.

The Baggies overcame Hull City 2-0 at the MKM Stadium thanks to goals either side of half time from Karlan Grant.

The striker takes his goals tally to 12 for the season and the win ends run of seven games without one. Another player who impressed yesterday though was Livermore – the West Brom skipper returned to the side after serving a four-game suspension.

Speaking to wba.co.uk after the game, Bruce hailed the win, and hailed Livermore:

“I thought we settled into the game really well. We got the goal in the first half and then we got the penalty really early in the second half.

“We were comfortable in the end and on another day we could have come away with more goals if we had used the space when they came at us towards the end.

“It’s been a difficult period for everybody. The only way you can start rebuilding anything is to get a few results and we’ve got our first today.

“Jake Livermore made a difference to us. He gave us resilience and composure in the middle of the pitch. I was delighted with his performance.”

One for the critics…

Livermore has certainly had his fair share of critics this season. But the midfielder returned to the side yesterday and West Brom look a much more rounded unit with him in the starting XI.

He kept things ticking over in the middle of the park. He brought a degree of experience and composure to the team, as Bruce pointed out, and he could be a key player for the club going into the final games of the campaign.

Yesterday’s win leaves West Brom in 13th place of the table and now six points outside the top-six, so an unprecedented play-off finish may still be on the cards for Bruce.