Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-1 away at Lincoln City in League One yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday made the short journey across to Lincoln to face Michael Appleton’s Imps side, who’e struggled in League One this season.

But they came through with a 3-1 win over the Owls yesterday thanks to two goals from John Marquis and one from Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

For Darren Moore’s side, it was a disappointing end to a three-game winning streak. Saido Berahino pulled one back for Wednesday on the day but they’d go on to lose the game, and they now find themselves in 6th.

Speaking to swfc.co.uk after the game, Moore gave this assessment on the League One table:

“I haven’t seen the table yet but our target was getting into the top six, that’s where we’ve been and that’s where we want to stay.

“Yes, there will be setbacks but we have bounced back before and we will bounce back again. We played well but lost against Oxford, we played well against Rotherham and lost, now we have played not so well against Lincoln and lost and I fully expect this group of players to bounce back against Cambridge.”

Plenty to play for…

Wednesday have 11 games of their League One season remaining. There’s still plenty of points left to play for and so the Owls’ promotion bid is far from over.

But yesterday’s performance was a disappointing one and Moore will be praying for an immediate reaction when his side host Cambridge United next, as to avoid going on to a poor run of form.

The U’s sit in 13th place of the League One table. They’ve enjoyed a decent season in the league but Cambridge are certainly beatable, so for Wednesday this is another must-win game at Hillsborough if they’re to become genuine top-six contenders.