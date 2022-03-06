QPR lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship yesterday.

QPR welcomed Cardiff City to west London yesterday. The R’s would take an expected lead before half-time through Andre Gray but, rather unexpectedly, the Bluebirds came from behind to win the game.

Goals from Issak Davies and Rubin Colwill in the second half handed Steve Morison’s side an impressive three points.

For QPR and Mark Warburton though it’s another disappointing defeat in this current patchy run of form – QPR have won just one of their last seven league fixtures, dropping down into 5th in the process.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, Warburton gave this assessment of his side’s performance:

“I am always honest and I said to the players afterwards that I will always defend our players and our staff but sometimes you have to out your hand up and say, ‘No’.

“The second half was almost played at testimonial pace. There was a period where we were moving the ball but not hurting them, there were a few ‘Ole’s,’ the crowd were enjoying it, but we were then guilty of going to testimonial pace, slow and laboured.

“At 1-0, it’s inexcusable. We knew we had to be so much better than that, and I just felt we made poor decisions and let them back in. The game should have been out of sight and there are absolutely no excuses for that second half.”

Falling apart…

QPR looked to be in the mix for automatic promotion at one point. But after one win in seven the R’s look to be falling out of that race, and falling apart.

Their second half demise v Cardiff City yesterday summed up their current woes but there’s still plenty of games left to play and plenty of points yet to play for.

QPR though face trips to top-six rivals Luton Town and Nottingham Forest in the coming weeks and so Warburton will really need his side to return to their best quickly if they’re to seal a play-off place.