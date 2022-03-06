Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic are both looking into a deal to sign Guiseley youngster Josh Stones, reports The Sun.

Stones, 18, is said to be impressing with National League North side Guiseley this season.

The attacker has scored once this season but is held in high-regards by his club, having signed his first professional contract earlier in this campaign.

Now though, The Sun report that Lancashire rivals Blackburn and Wigan are looking at Stones, with a potential summer move on the cards.

On the up…

Both Blackburn Rovers and Wigan have been challenging for promotion in their respective divisions this season.

Tony Mowbray’s Rovers sit in 4th place of the Championship table and Wigan in 2nd place of the League One table, and it seems both are building towards a brighter future too.

Both teams have some bright youngsters in their ranks and the addition of Stones would be another one for that list.

He looks to be a robust centre-forward and a move up into the Football League should be an exciting oppurtunity for him, though whether it will materialise in the summer seems to be open to interpretation.