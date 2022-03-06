Wigan Athletic beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at the DW Stadium yesterday.

Wigan Athletic made it back-to-back home wins in League One with a 1-0 win over strugglers AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Leam Richardson’s side remain in 2nd place of the table thanks to a Will Keane goal midway through the first half, with the Latics now four points behind Rotherham United in 1st but with two games in hand.

Towards the end of yesterday’s game, midfielder Max Power was forced off with a hand injury. The 28-year-old has dislocated his finger and Richardson revealed after the game that Power was given morphine to ease the pain.

And taking to Twitter soon after, Power shared this update on his injury:

Thank you all for the kind messages, it doesn’t go unnoticed. Finger back in place 😃 A great 3 points today with everyone playing their part 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/bXNYXz98EM — Max Power (@mp_1825) March 5, 2022

Whether or not this injury will keep Power sidelined for a while remains to be seen. The midfielder though has certainly become a key player since joining in the summer and his absence would be a huge blow to the Latics’ promotion bid.

Power has played 32 times in League One so far this season, scoring twice and assisting seven and helping Richardson’s side become title contenders after coming out of administration only last year.

Up next…

Up next for Wigan is an EFL Trophy clash v Sutton United, before a huge game in League One away at MK Dons.

The Dons currently sit a place and three points behind Wigan. A win for them would bring them on level points but a win for Wigan could see them go six points clear in the race for a top two spot.

Tics fans will be praying that Power can make the journey and help their side on the way to another win.