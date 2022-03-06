Leeds United and Southampton are keeping tabs of Nottingham Forest loan star James Garner, reports The Sun.

Garner, 20, is in his second loan spell at Nottingham Forest. The Manchester United youngster has shone during his time at the City Ground, making 49 Championship appearances across two seasons.

He started the last campaign at Watford but failed to make a mark on the side, though with Forest it’s been a different story.

This season the midfielder has scored three and assisted three in his 29 league outings, proving to be one of Steve Cooper’s most important players.

Now though, The Sun are reporting that Leeds United are weighing up a summer bid for the Englishman, with Southampton also keeping an eye on the situation.

What next for Garner?

Garner is under contract at Old Trafford but Leeds are said to be considering a permanent swoop.

It’ be a surprise move if Garner was to seal his permanent exit from Old Trafford – he’s made just two Premier League appearances for the club, and The Sun reports that the Red Devils want to send him on loan to a Premier League club next season.

Whether or not Garner would entertain another loan move though remains to be seen. He’s certainly proved himself to be one of the best youngsters in the Championship this season and he could be worthy of a place in a Premier League side, but it seems like he’d still only be a rotational player in this current United set up.

As for Forest, they’ve still got Garner until the end of the campaign, and he’ll be a key player in their bid for promotion.