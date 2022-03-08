This season under Russell Martin has been a transitional period for Swansea City.

After coming in the summer, Martin has made numerous changes to the squad he inherited from Steve Cooper just before the season started in August.

This has led to a pretty unremarkable season, but there have been some bright spots throughout.

The obvious standouts are players such as Joël Piroe and Jamie Paterson, but there’s been one man who’s been sorely underrated this season.

That man would be Ryan Manning, the 25-year-old defender from Ireland.

This season Manning has been a staple of Martin’s side, playing in 30 of the 33 games that have been played this season.

He’s been primarily utilised as a left centre-back in a five at the back system, also being used as a left wing-back when the needs must.

What makes Manning such a great player is his technical ability on the ball as a wide centre-back, a quality the role is known for and needed to excel.

His support going forward has been a crucial part of the Swans’ attacking options this season, with him playing on the same side as midfield maestro Jamie Paterson.

Manning himself has contributed two goals, both being long-range efforts on his weaker foot, and four assists to the team this season, which for a player primarily being used as a centre-back.

Not only is he good at going forward, he’s also a key part of the new look Swans defence this season.

Martin has brought about a technical passing style to the Swans this season, with building from the back a key part of that, his acquisition of goalkeeper Andy Fisher in January was to make this objective easier too.

In this new look defence, Martin plays two full-backs as centre-backs purely for the technical prowess full-backs usually have over their more central compatriots, with Kyle Naughton and Manning being the two picked most often to play there.

Manning’s only downside is his discipline, having been yellow carded six times, and sent off once this season, which isn’t bad by any means, but it is something that can be improved upon, when the rest of his season has been so good.