Bradford City boss Mark Hughes said of goalkeeper Alex Bass “I won’t knock him for it” after he gave away a late penalty against Swindon Town.

That late penalty meant that ex-Bradford City loanee Jack Payne (90+5′) was able to convert from 12 yards out. This handed Hughes a second defeat on the trot to start his Bantams career.

The loss was City’s fifth in a row and their sixth in their last seven games. It is a record that has seen the West Yorkshire side drop to 15th in the League Two table.

Speaking after yesterday’s last-gasp loss, Mark Hughes refused to blame stopper Bass as per the Telegraph and Argus:

“They get a lucky deflection from a shot that goes to the side of the goal, Alex makes a decision and it was a penalty.

“But I won’t knock him for it. Alex made a couple of saves just prior to that to keep us in the game so no criticism from me.”

Bass’ time at Bradford City so far

The 23-year-old Bass is on loan at Valley Parade from League One Portsmouth. So far he’s featured in 16 games for Bradford City during his time at Valley Parade.

Those ten games have seen the on-loan Pompey man between the sticks for seven losses, one draw and just two wins. Across his first ten games with the Bantams, Bass has kept just the one clean sheet – against Stevenage – and has conceded 16 goals.

His time at City isn’t the first time that the homegrown Pompey stopper has been out on loan. He’s had spells out on loan at FC Salisbury (2016/17) and at Torquay United (2018).

Next up for Bass and Hughes’ Bradford City outfit is a somewhat daunting trip to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers. That is the first game of an 11-game run it to the end of the Bantams’ 2021/22 League Two campaign.