Charlton Athletic welcomed Sunderland to The Valley on Saturday afternoon and they were looking to snap a run of losses. After an entertaining 0-0 draw, both sides shared the points.

It was a result that left Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks side 16th in the League One table. They are nine points safe above the drop zone.

It was the visiting Sunderland side who dominated possession (63%) and chances (17) in a game many might have tipped the Black Cats to win. However, this superiority didn’t translate into goals in a game that saw honours and points shared.

Despite having their backs to the wall the majority of the game, and despite being outgunned, Charlton fought a good fight against a dangerous Sunderland outfit. Here are three Addicks players who impressed in a battling draw against the Black Cats.

Craig MacGillivray – WhoScored rating 8.1

Goalkeepers are often lambasted when their side are on the wrong end of a shellacking. However, the opposite is true when they are instrumental in a game such as that against Sunderland.

Instrumental is what MacGillivray was in Charlton’s battling draw. The evidence of that is clear from the seven saves he made in the match, saves that effectively gave the Addicks a share of the points.

Elliott Lee – WhoScored rating 7.6

Midfielder Lee was another Charlton Athletic player who was an integral reason behind the Addicks getting a share of the points. As part of a midfield five for the Londoners, he helped keep Sunderland at bay.

He won three headers as well as two tackles. Added to that were two interceptions and all these were vitally important in helping keep Alex Neil’s Wearside outfit at bay.

Chris Gunter – WhoScored rating 7.5

Veteran defender and club captain Gunther played as part of a back three for Johnnie Jackson’s side. He was another Addicks player whose solid performance kept the Black Cats at bay.

He won two headers and two tackles. He also weighed in with three clearances to break up Sunderland attacks. It was a strong display and one that Charlton will need more as the season continues towards its end.