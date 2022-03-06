Oxford United returned to winning ways yesterday afternoon following their disappointing collapse in midweek v Portsmouth.

Karl Robinson’s men ran riot this afternoon putting four past a dismal Burton Albion defence. The game ended 4-1 in favour of the hosts and it means Oxford United maintain their top six position and end the week in 4th.

The demolition began early as Sam Baldock scored his first of two inside ten minutes. Gavin Whyte was next on the scoresheet as his goal sparked the first of three goals in ten minutes before finally Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side were able to get one back through Adlène Guédioura.

The defeat means it’s now five without a win for the Brewers and this result makes it harder to see where Burton Albion will end that poor run of form.

Here, we look at Oxford United’s standout performers in the win…

Cameron Brannagan – WhoScored rating 7.9

The 25-year-old midfielder got an assist to his name today as he set Whyte up for a beauty of a finish. Brannagan helped his side keep control of the midfield for large parts of this game and was heavily involved with over 60 touches of the ball.

Gavin Whyte – WhoScored rating 8.3

Whyte was solid in all parts today. He helped bridge the gap between Kane and Brannagan and Baldock and Taylor whilst terrorising Burton Albion’s defence simultaneously.

He got a goal and assist to his name this afternoon and oozed quality throughout. Whyte continues to be a key asset under Robinson’s set-up at the moment and any team should fear having to face him and Oxford United in the near future.

Sam Baldock – WhoScored rating 8.7



Baldock had an almost perfect afternoon. His two goals could easily have been three on another day, but fans of the U’s can’t complain as he converted 100% of his shots on target today.

His pass accuracy of almost 94% was amongst the highest in today’s outing demonstrating his ability not only to finish chances but to maintain possession in key areas.