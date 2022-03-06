Portsmouth ran out worthy winners yesterday afternoon against Accrington Stanley in League One.

Danny Cowley’s men kept a clean sheet and put four past John Coleman’s travelling squad in a win which saw them extend their unbeaten run to six.

The win sees Pompey maintain their hopes of finishing inside the play-offs as they now sit seven points off with two games in hand.

George Hirst opened the scoring just after the 15th minute mark before attacking midfielder Marcus Harness was shown a straight red card sending the hosts down to ten men in the 21st minute.

Pompey weren’t fazed by this and responded well doubling their lead not long after through Sean Raggett. Hirst doubled his tally after the break adding a third courtesy of Ryan Tunnicliffe’s assist before the central midfielder added a goal to his contribution to make it four and seal the points.

Here, we look at Portsmouth’s standout performers in the win…

Mahlon Romeo – WhoScored rating 8.4

The 26-year-old wing-back helped Portsmouth control today’s tempo and result. He showed incredible ability to both assist going forward and help out defensively in a shift which kept Accrington Stanley at bay for the vast majority of the game.

Romeo got an assist to show for his efforts through a low cross into the feet of Hirst.

George Hirst – WhoScored rating 9.0

Hirst opened his tally following a free flowing attacking move including Harness and Mahlon Romeo as he converted a low cross. His second of the game was a nicely finished header past Toby Savin.

The striker led from the front today and his superb efforts played a big part in Portsmouth’s successful outing.

Ryan Tunnicliffe – WhoScored rating 9.3

Tunnicliffe showed class today as he linked the midfield with the attack and protected the defence when necessary, sometimes working twice as hard due to his side being down to ten men.

He got a goal and two assists to show for it, in a performance well deserving of Man of the Match.