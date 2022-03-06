Sheffield Wednesday travelled to the LNER Stadium on Saturday to face Lincoln City. They returned to South Yorkshire empty-handed after a 3-1 loss.

It was an even game in the first half, reflected by a 1-1 scoreline at the break. This came courtesy of goals from City’s John Marquis (3′) cancelled out by Saido Berahino’s equaliser (33′) for the Owls.

The Imps opened up in the second half and goals from Brooke Norton-Cuffy (62′) and Marquis (76′) put them 3-1 up. There was no further score and the Owls flew back home with their wings clipped.

It is a result that still sees Wednesday in the play-off picture in League One. However, only a second win in six for Lincoln sees them drag themselves further away from the relegation mire.

Despite good form recently, Sheffield Wednesday sink to a disappointing loss. However, here are three Owls players who impressed on a disappointing day at the LNER Stadium.

Sam Hutchinson – WhoScored rating 7.3

Sheffield Wednesday captain Hutchinson played in the heart of a back three for the Owls. He saw a lot of the ball (9.7%) and was highly accurate (90%) with his passing – completing 72 passes.

Away from this, he won three headers and completed three tackles. He also helped Wednesday out defensively with two interceptions and one clearance, However, it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Marvin Johnson – WhoScored rating 7.2

Left-sided midfielder Johnson provided the assist for Saido Berahino’s goal. He was also a handful for Lincoln to contain with three completed dribbles to his name.

Additional to this, he completed 27 passes – two of these (including the assist) leading to teammate chances. He also added two tackles and one won header to a solid display for Darren Moore’s men.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – WhoScored rating 7.0

When a goalkeeper concedes three goals, it isn’t often that you see them rated highly after a game. However, that isn’t the case with Peacock-Farrell’s display against the Imps.

Away from conceding three goals, Peacock-Farrell kept the score more than reasonable with five saves as well as a game-high four clearances.

Sheffield Wednesday are next in action next Saturday when they welcome Cambridge United to Hillsborough.