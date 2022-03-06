Bradford City played hosts to Swindon Town on Saturday afternoon at Valley Parade. It was a gritty League Two game that ended in a 2-1 loss for Mark Hughes’ Bantams.

That result meant that new Bantams boss Hughes has failed to pick up any points over his first two games in charge. It was also a result that sees the West Yorkshire side on a five-game losing streak and 15th in the table.

It a scoreline that was the product of a 1-1 first-half display. City took the lead through Gareth Evans (18′). It was a short-lived lead as Swindon fired back through Harry McKirdy to draw the Robins level.

Ben Garner’s side left it late to claim all three points. They won the game courtesy of a late penalty goal (90+5′) converted by Jack Payne.

It was a game where City hit the woodwork twice in quick succession in the second half. However, it was ultimately a loss and no points were gained. Here are three Bradford City players who still managed to impress despite the late heartache of Jack Payne’s penalty.

Matthew Foulds – WhoScored rating 7.9

Left-back Foulds was City’s stand-out player according to the WhoScored match profile. He scored from his only attempt on goal and saw a lot (6.5%) of the Bantams’ possession.

The defensive side of his game saw him win two headers as well as winning three tackles, one clearance and a game-tying five interceptions. It was a solid display by the 24-year-old Bantam defender.

Yann Songo’o – WhoScored rating 7.6

Centre-back Songo’o was another Bradford player who impressed in defeat. He saw a lot of the ball (7%) and was highly accurate (80%) with his passing, completing 47 of his 59 attempts.

Away from this side of his game, the 30-year-old won two headers and two tackles. As well this, he made two clearances and two interceptions to break up Swindon attacks.

Elliot Watt – WhoScored rating 7.5

Midfielder Watt saw a lot of the ball (7.8%) and made 81 touches across the game. He completed 47 passes from 64 attempts – one of these was a key pass leading to a chance.

The defensive side of his game was typified by five tackles and five interceptions – both game-leading figures. He also made three clearances and won one header.

Bradford City are next in action next Saturday when they face a daunting trip to runaway leaders Forest Green Rovers.