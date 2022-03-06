Bristol City entertained Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City at Ashton Game on Saturday. It was a game that saw the Blues travel back from the West Country after a 2-1 win.

That result helped Bowyer’s outfit claw themselves further away from the relegation places as they put 13 points between themselves and Derby County.

Birmingham were 2-0 up at half time through goals from Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong (2′) and Nico Gordon (13′).

Robins midfielder Alex Scott (48′) pulled one back early in the second half for the home side. However, despite both sides’ endeavours, there was to be no further score in a game that ended 2-1 to the Blues.

Birmingham City may be battling it out at the wrong end of the table but here are three players who impressed in a solid win against Bristol City.

Tahith Chong – WhoScored rating 8.2

Manchester United loanee Chong showed his potential with a classy performance against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side. The highlight of this is always going to be his opening goal for Bowyer’s side.

However, his game on Saturday was much more than just that. He was highly accurate (86%) with his passing, completing 24 passes. Three of these completed passes were key passes leading to teammate chances.

Complementing this were two completed dribbles and three tackles in a performance where the 22-year-old was a handful for the Robins.

Nico Gordon – WhoScored rating 8.0

Chong’s fellow goalscorer Gordon was another Blues player who put in an impressive performance at Ashton Gate. The 19-year-old was solid as part of a Birmingham back five.

He won two tackles as well as weighing in with four headers, four clearances and three interceptions. For a young player, it was an assured display that bodes well for the future.

Kristian Pedersen – WhoScored rating 7.8

Danish defender Pedersen was another of Bowyer’s charges who on Saturday for Birmingham City. The highlight of his display was the five headers that he won.

Alongside that, Pedersen also weighed in with three tackles, four clearances and a game-high of six interceptions to break up Bristol City attacks.

Birmingham City are next in action next Saturday when they host fellow strugglers Hull City.