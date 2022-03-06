Derby County entertained South Yorkshire visitors Barnsley at Pride Park on Saturday. It was a gritty game that ended in a 2-0 win for the Rams.

That result sees Derbyu still in the bottom three. They are five points behind Reading who sit one place above them in 21st place in the Championship table.

It was a game where Wayne Rooney’s side led 1-0 at the break courtesy of a Ravel Morrison (22′) goal. Morrison also hit the woodwork with a shot in a first half that Derby controlled.

The second half saw Morrison score early (47′) to extend their lead against a struggling Tykes outfit. There was no further score to the game that ended in a 2-0 win for Wayne Rooney’s side.

It was a game that saw many of Wayne Rooney’s men put in a performance. However, here are three Derby County players who impressed in what could turn out to be a key win for the Rams this season.

Ravel Morrison – WhoScored rating 8.8

Journeyman Morrison had a fantastic game for Derby before being being substituted on 79 minutes. He had four shots that resulted in two goals and him hitting the woodwork once.

He was also accurate (73%) with his passing and weighed in with three tackles and an interception in a more defensive side to his game.

Eirin Cashin – WhoScored rating 7.6

Youngster Cashin – who is just 20 – was another Rams player who stood out in a vital win for Derby. He completed 42 of his 51 passes (82%) and won a game-high eight headers.

He also added to the defensive side of his game with three tackles, two interceptions and another game-high six clearances. An impressive display from the young defender.

Kristian Bielik – WhoScored rating 7.4

Poland international Bielik was another Rams player who impressed before being substituted on 79 minutes. His time on the pitch was typified by his highly accurate passing (92%) where he had 36 pass completions.

He also won all three of the dribbles he attempted as well as three tackles and two interceptions in an excellent all-round display.

Derby County are next in action when they travel to the south coast to take on a high-flying Bournemouth outfit.