Blackburn Rovers travelled south to the capital to face a Fulham outfit fully in their stride. They returned home beaten after a 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

It was a defeat that saw the home side extend their lead at the top to 11 points whilst Blackburn stayed 4th and in the play-off places.

The game’s 2-0 scoreline was already in place at half-time through goals from Neeskens Kebano (25′) and Harry Wilson (35′). It was Wilson’s 10th of the season.

Despite the loss, Blackburn are still in the hunt for a play-off place. Whilst some Rovers players stood out, here are three who disappointed with their displays against Fulham.

Thomas Kaminski – WhoScored rating 5.7

Kaminsky’s low rating – the lowest of the game – was so due to his error that led to Fulham’s opener. He spilled Neco Williams’ shot and Kebano lashed in the rebound.

It wasn’t all bad news, he did make four saves over the course of the game. A mistake like that is always going to score low and that was the case.

Tyrhys Dolan – WhoScored rating 5.9

Rovers youngster Dolan – who is just 20 years old – struggled as part of a Blackburn front three. He didn’t see a lot of the ball (2.1%) in a game Fulham dominated at times.

He was accurate (89%) with 16 completed passes from 18 attempts but none were key passes leading to chances. He completed just one dribble as Blackburn struggled to impose themselves on the game.

Scott Wharton – WhoScored rating 5.9

24-year-old Wharton played on the left side of a Blackburn back three at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon. His defensive display wasn’t very dominant.

Across the 90 minutes, he failed in his only tackle attempt but he did make two clearances and one interception to stop a Fulham attack.