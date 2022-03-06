Fulham entertained Blackburn Rovers at Craven Cottage in Saturday’s early kick-off. The Cottagers emerged with a 2-0 win that sees them stay top of the Championship table.

Not only did the win see them maintain top spot but it stretched their lead over nearest challengers Huddersfield to 11 points.

The gwin for Fulham was achieved by half-time thanks to goals from Neeskens Kebano (25′) and Harry Wilson (35′) – his 10th goal of the season.

Fulham’s form continues to shine in a division where they are looking increasingly nailed-on for promotion. Here are three Cottagers who were impressive in their 22nd win of the season.

Harry Wilson – WhoScored rating 8.3

Playing on the right side of an attacking three behind Aleksandar Mitrovic, Wilson again impressed against Tony Mowbray’s men. His attacking play kept Rovers on their toes.

He had four shots across the game – two on target – as well as completing 26 passes (81%) with two chance-creating key passes.

He didn’t shirk the defensive side of the game. He made five tackles from the six that he attempted as well as one interception.

Tosin Adarabioyo – WhoScored rating 7.6

24-year-old Adarabioyo saw a lot of the ball (10.1%) playing at the heart of a miserly Fulham defence. His game saw him help out with two clearances and one interception.

He was an integral part of Fulham’s carefully crafted play. He completed 75 passes (85%) from 88 attempts. Two of the passes he completed were key passes leading to teammate chances.

Jean Michael Seri – WhoScored rating 7.6

Seri was one of two midfielders playing in front of Fulham’s back four – Harrison Reed the other. He was like a metronome with his accurate (92%) passing, completing 57 of his 62 attempts.

Like Wilson, he too didn’t shirk his defensive duties. He completed all five of his tackles, making one clearance and one interception.

Next up for Fulham is a trip to Wales on Tuesday where they will face an inconsistent Swansea City outfit.