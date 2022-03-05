Barnsley midfielder Will Lancaster has joined Whitby Town on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Barnsley have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door to get some game time under his belt.

Lancaster, 19, has linked up with the Northern Premier League side on a one-month deal.

He is in line to make his debut for his new club this afternoon against Nantwich Town.

Barnsley academy graduate

Lancaster has been on the books at Barnsley since the age of seven and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Yorkshire side.

He has been a regular for the Tykes at various youth levels over the past few years and penned his first scholarship contract back in 2018.

The midfielder has stepped up to the Under-23s side over recent times and was handed his first professional deal last summer.

Lancaster is yet to make a first-team appearance for Poya Asbaghi’s side but will be hoping to make the step up into the senior set up in the near future.

His loan move to Whitby is a good opportunity for him to get some experience to help boost his development.

He leaves behind a Barnsley side who are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship right now. The Tykes are in decent form and have won three out of their last four league matches.

They make the trip to Pride Park today in good spirits as they prepare to lock horns with relegation rivals Derby County.