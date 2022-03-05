West Bromwich Albion attacker Mo Faal has joined Hereford on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

West Brom have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt.

Faal, 19, has linked up with the National League North side on a one month deal.

He is in contention to make his debut for his new temporary club this afternoon against York City.

West Brom story so far

West Brom swooped to sign Faal when he was 16 after he caught their attention playing local football for Sutton Coldfield Town.

He has since been a key player for the Baggies at both Under-18 and Under-23 level and was handed his first professional contract last summer.

The youngster was brought into first-team training by former boss Valerien Ismael shortly after and was handed his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal earlier this season.

He came off the bench in the second-half versus the Gunners and replaced Kenneth Zohore up front in his only senior appearance for the Championship outfit to date.

Faal will now be looking to get plenty of game time with Hereford over the next four weeks to boost his development. The Bulls are managed by former Football League defender Josh Gowling these days and are 8th in the league table as they eye a play-off place.

West Brom are back in action this afternoon away at Steve Bruce’s former club Hull City as they look to hit some form after a dismal run of results.