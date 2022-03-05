Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was asked about FA Cup hero Josh Coburn, and his playing time at the club in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough saw off Premier League opposition in Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, winning 1-0 in extra time thanks to Josh Coburn’s 107th minute strike.

The 19-year-old has played well when given the opportunity so far this season, but he is yet to start a game since Wilder took over back in November.

Prior to Wilder replacing Neil Warnock, Coburn had started the previous two games against Luton and West Brom, scoring in both. His only other start of the season came in the FA Cup third round at Mansfield.

Despite having played 12 times in the first-team this season in all competitions, he has only started in three. However, during that time he has four goals.

To compare, January arrivals Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly have played 10 and nine games respectively, yet they have scored one goal between them.

Many Middlesbrough fans have called for Coburn to start ahead of the two aforementioned Premier League loanees, and so Wilder was quick to address this.

“If I think it’s right for Josh to play then I will play him. He’s done great, but he is a young player,” said the Boro boss.

“We’ve got five forwards, so when the time is right, or if I thought it as right to play Josh from the start then I would play him.”

“We make the decisions on what we want to go with and I think we’ve done okay so far in terms of selection.

“It’s all about opinions, but I’ve been given the job to do it, so I won’t get carried away.”

The five strikers Wilder is referring to are Balogun, Connolly, Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore, and of course Coburn.

At present Middlesbrough have three loanees in striker positions. Balogun is on loan from Arsenal, Connolly from Brighton, and Sporar from Sporting Lisbon, leaving Boro in a predicament come the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see who Wilder picks as his front two when the Teessiders take on fellow promotion rivals Luton on Saturday afternoon.

The 54-year-old has often rotated his front two on the teamsheet, but Coburn could be pushing for a start after his performance against Spurs on Tuesday.